Maryland running back transfer Roman Hemby commits to Indiana

Hemby commits to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers with one season of eligibility remaining. He's now the eighth member Indiana's transfer portal class, including the third player on the offensive side of the ball.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel , Maryland running back transfer Roman Hemby has committed to Indiana after visiting the Hoosiers over the weekend of Dec. 20-22.

Indiana football landed another running back out of the transfer portal on Monday.

After redshirting the 2021 season at Maryland, Hemby was a mainstay in the Terrapins backfield for the past three seasons. Throughout his collegiate career, Hemby has amassed 2,347 yards on the ground, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and 22 rushing scores. During his time with the Terrapins, Hemby added 112 career receptions for 921 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

The Bel Air, Maryland native's best season came back in 2022, where he rushed for 989 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. Hemby recorded 10 rushing touchdowns that season and was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention for his efforts during the 2022 campaign at Maryland.

This past season, Hemby had a down year, for his standards. He totaled 607 yards rushing, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He found the end zone six times on the ground. Hemby also caught 40 passes for 273 yards and one receiving touchdown.

In three games throughout his career against Indiana, Hemby has rushed for north of 100 yards twice against the Hoosiers.

Hemby joins UAB transfer running back Lee Beebe as Indiana's two running back commits this portal cycle. The two incoming transfers figure to join forces with returning tail back Kaelon Black in Bloomington for the 2025 season.