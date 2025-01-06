Pitt transfer cornerback Ryland Gandy commits to Indiana

Pitt cornerback transfer Ryland Gandy has committed to the Hoosiers on Monday, Gandy announced on his social media. The addition of Gandy now brings Indiana's transfer class up to 16 players.

Indiana landed additional help in the secondary on Monday afternoon.

Gandy made an official visit to Indiana a week ago. He also visited the likes of Michigan, Ole Miss and North Carolina, ultimately pledging to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers.

Across three seasons at Pitt, one of which he redshirted, Gandy appeared in 29 games and made 13 starts. All of his starts came this past season in 2024, Gandy's first year of consistent playing time.

In an elevated role this past season, Gandy, a 6-foot cornerback registered 40 total tackles, one pass break and 0.5 tackles for loss. Back in 2023, Gandy tallied seven tackles in 12 games as a redshirt freshman.

Gandy becomes the second cornerback in Indiana's transfer class this offseason, joining Northern Illinois transfer Amariyun Knighten.

The Hoosiers' pair of additions at cornerback join a position group that returns most of its contributors from a season ago. Indiana's top three corners from the 2024 season, D'Angelo Ponds, Jamier Johnson and Jamari Sharpe, will all be back in Bloomington in 2025, as the Hoosiers aim to build a strong and deep cornerback room next season.