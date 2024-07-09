Nelson is rated as three-star recruit and a top-50 linebacker in the nation, according to Rivals.

2025 linebacker Paul Nelson flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Indiana, the Ohio native announced via his social media pages Tuesday evening.

Indiana football continued its recruiting momentum on Tuesday evening landing a pair of commits out of the 2025 class.

Nelson originally committed to Cincinnati back in early June. However, he has since decommitted from the Bearcats, choosing the Hoosiers over the likes of Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and many others.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Nelson plays with great speed at the middle linebacker position.

This past season at Princeton High School, Nelson recorded 50 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Nelson also added six forced fumbles throughout his sophomore year of high school as well.

The three-star middle linebacker put his athleticism and quickness on full display a year ago with the Vikings, living in the opposition backfield.

With the commitment of Nelson -- as well as offensive lineman Baylor Wilkin who announced his commitment moments after Nelson -- Indiana's 2025 recruiting class now stands at 20 total commits.

Nelson is the second linebacker to announce his pledge to Indiana, joining North Carolina native Jamari Farmer.

The Hoosiers' class ranks inside the top-40 in the country, according to Rivals.

Check out some of Nelson's highlights below.