Wilkin is rated as a two-star prospect, according to Rivals.

2025 offensive lineman Baylor Wilkin announced his commitment to the Hoosiers via his social media pages.

Indiana football has been on fire as of late, landing recruit after recruit in the 2025 class, including a pair of prospects on Tuesday night.

Wilkin commits to the Hoosiers following an official visit back in late June. Wilkin has pledged to Indiana over the likes of Cincinnati, Navy, Ball State and a number of other schools from the MAC.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Wilkin has some bulking up to do before he can contend with power conference defensive lineman.

However, after just finishing his sophomore season at Findlay High School, the Ohio product has plenty of time to fill out his athletic 6-foot-5 frame.

Findlay has spent his high school career playing on the outside of the offensive line, given his quick feet for a player of his size.

After landing commitments from Wilkin -- and fellow Ohio native linebacker Paul Nelson -- on Tuesday night, the Hoosiers' 2025 recruiting class now sits at 20 members.

Wilkins is the third offensive lineman to commit to IU out of the 2025 class.

Indiana's 2025 recruiting class also ranks inside the top-40 in the country now, as Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers continue to build positive momentum on the recruiting trail.

Check out some of Wilkin's highlights below.