Published Jun 25, 2024
2025 in-state wide receiver Davion Chandler flips from Illinois to Indiana
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana football's momentum within the 2025 recruiting class picked up even more steam on Tuesday, as Indiana flipped the commitment of a top in-state wideout.

Receiver Davion Chandler flipped his commitment from Illinois to Indiana, he announced Tuesday afternoon via his social media pages.

Chandler, who took a planned official visit to Bloomington over the weekend, is rated as a three-star recruit, according to Rivals.

5.5
rating
-
natl
-
st
-
pos
Davion
Chandler
5.5
rating
6'0"|175 lbs|WR
Lawrence North
Indianapolis, IN
Class of 2025
verbal
6/25/2024

The Lawrence North High School standout held offers from many schools, including the likes of Wisconsin, Michigan State, Louisville, Purdue and many others.

This past season in central Indiana with the Wildcats, Chandler dominated his competition.

The 6-foot, 175 pound wideout caught 40 passes this past season as a junior for 779 yards and 13 scores. Chandler added two kick return touchdowns and a score on the ground as well.

Chandler joins Hoosier wideouts Donaven McCulley and Omar Cooper as Lawrence North product to call Bloomington home.

Chandler is now the 15th member of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class, joining LeBron Bond as the Hoosiers' two wide receiver commits in the class.

Check out some of Chandler's highlights below.

