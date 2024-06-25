2025 in-state wide receiver Davion Chandler flips from Illinois to Indiana

Indiana football's momentum within the 2025 recruiting class picked up even more steam on Tuesday, as Indiana flipped the commitment of a top in-state wideout. Receiver Davion Chandler flipped his commitment from Illinois to Indiana, he announced Tuesday afternoon via his social media pages. Chandler, who took a planned official visit to Bloomington over the weekend, is rated as a three-star recruit, according to Rivals.

#AGTG After lots of thoughts and prayers I have decided to decommit from @IlliniFootball and flip my commitment to @IndianaFootball #HOME 🫰🏽 pic.twitter.com/CpNY2h97Y7 — Davion Chandler (@Davionchandler8) June 25, 2024