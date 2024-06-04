BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana's momentum in the 2025 class has continued to build after the Hoosiers hosted a number recruits over the past weekend. On Tuesday, 2025 defensive tackle Jhrevious Hall committed to Curt Cignetti and Indiana. Hall is rated as a top-50 defensive tackle in the class of 2025 according to Rivals.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIDEwMDAlIENvbW1pdHRlZCB0byB0aGUgTkVXIEluZGlhbmEg VW5pdmVyc2l0eeKAvO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NDaWduZXR0aUlVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDQ2lnbmV0dGlJ VTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9QYXRL dW50ej9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfUGF0S3VudHo8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfQkhhaW5lcz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfQkhhaW5lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvaG9vc2llcnM/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb2hvb3NpZXJzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSVVGQj9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0lVRkI8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mU3BNajJUZERkIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vZlNwTWoyVGREZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKaHJldmlvdXMgSGFsbCAo QGpocmV2aW91cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qaHJl dmlvdXMvc3RhdHVzLzE3OTgwMDY3ODczNDM2MTg0MjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA0LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK