2025 defensive tackle Jhrevious Hall commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana's momentum in the 2025 class has continued to build after the Hoosiers hosted a number recruits over the past weekend.
On Tuesday, 2025 defensive tackle Jhrevious Hall committed to Curt Cignetti and Indiana.
Hall is rated as a top-50 defensive tackle in the class of 2025 according to Rivals.
Hall committed to Indiana over the likes of Auburn, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Memphis and a number of other programs.
A Tennessee native, Hall stands at 6-foot-2, 270 pounds. His commitment to Indiana comes after a dominant junior campaign at Columbia Central High School.
Over the course of this past high school season, Hall tallied 82 tackles and 13 sacks. He forced four fumbles and even scored a defensive touchdown.
For his efforts, Hall was name Region 5-5A Defensive Lineman of the Year.
After hosting a handful of high school prospects on visits over the weekend, Cignetti and the Hoosiers have picked up a number of commits over the last couple of days.
Check out some of Hall's highlights below.
–––––
