Wisconsin tight end transfer Riley Nowakowski commits to Indiana

Nowakowski spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Wisconsin, redshirt his freshman year in 2020 with the Badgers. Nowakowski commits to the Hoosiers with one year of eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin transfer tight end Riley Nowakowski has committed to Indiana, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native announced on social media.

Throughout his college career, Nowakowski has totaled 18 receptions for 131 yards and one receiving touchdown. The 6-foot-1 tight end caught 11 passes for 74 yards receiving this past season in 2024.

During the 2024 season at Wisconsin, Nowakowski recorded an offensive grade of 52.9, according to Pro Football Focus. His receiving grade clocked in at 49.6, while his run blocking grade checked in at 55.9.

For comparison's sake, Indiana tight end Zach Horton earned an offensive grade of 62.1, a receiving grade of 55.6 and a run blocking grade of 66.3.

Indiana's 2024 transfer class now sits at seven members, two on the offensive side of the ball, three on the defensive side of the ball and two specialists.

Following the end of the 2024 season, Indiana's top two options at tight end, Horton and Trey Walker, will have exhausted their eligibility. The addition of Nowakowski provides the Hoosiers with an experienced blocking tight end for the 2025 season.