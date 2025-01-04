Michigan wide receiver transfer Tyler Morris commits to Indiana

Michigan wide receiver transfer Tyler Morris announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Saturday, becoming the 15th member of Indiana's transfer class. Morris is the fourth player to pledge his commitment to Curt Cignetti in the last 24 hours.

Indiana football added to its wide receiver corp on Saturday evening, continuing its recent hot streak in the transfer portal.

Across three seasons at Michigan, Morris appeared in 34 games. He amassed 39 career receptions, 470 yards receiving and three touchdowns during his time in Ann Arbor.

This past season, the 2024 season, was Morris' best of his career. The 5-foot-11 wideout caught 23 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns this past year, adding one carry for nine yards rushing as well.

In Michigan's loss to Indiana back in November, the former four-star recruit caught three passes for 36 yards. Back in Michigan's 2023 victory over Indiana, Morris caught for passes for 54 yards.

Morris' addition provides the Hoosiers with more depth to their receiver room. The Bolingbrook, Illinois product will join returners Elijah Sarratt, Omar Cooper and E.J. Williams, as well as fellow newcomer and Appalachian State transfer Makai Jackson in Indiana's 2025 receiving corp.

One of the highlights of the Hoosiers' 2024 campaign was the depth that Indiana had out wide. Offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and quarterback Kurtis Rourke had plenty of weapons at their disposal a season ago, something Indiana is looking to provide to Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers' new signal caller, in 2025.