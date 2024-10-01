PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley to enter the transfer portal

Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Amidst a 5-0 start to the season, Indiana is losing its top receiving target from a season ago to the transfer portal.

Senior wide receiver Donaven McCulley is entering the transfer portal, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com on Tuesday.

McCulley was a former four-star recruit at quarterback out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Although McCulley was the Hoosier's leading receiver a year ago under Tom Allen, the senior only had 2 receptions for 21 yards during the current 5-0 start for IU under Curt Cignetti.

The Lawrence North product hauled in his lone TD of the season, a 12-yard pass from Kurtis Rourke, last Saturday during the 4th quarter of Indiana's 42-28 win over Maryland.

The Hoosiers have 14 other receivers on the stat line, six of them with 8 or more catches. Elijah Serratt leads all Indiana receivers with 22 receptions for 378 of the teams 1512 passing yards.

Originally committing to Indiana as a quarterback out of the 2021 high school class, McCulley made the transition to wide receiver ahead of his sophomore season in 2022.

In 2023, McCulley was the Hoosiers' top pass catching options. The 6-foot-5 wideout tallied 48 receptions for 644 yards and six receiving touchdowns a season ago at Indiana.

Following the firing of Tom Allen, McCulley elected to enter the transfer portal. However, in what was one of the most important early wins for Cignetti as the Hoosiers' head coach, McCulley decided to return to Bloomington for his senior season this year.

During the spring, McCulley was publicly challenged by his new head coach who said the wideout needed to "pick it up a little bit."

Since then, McCulley has dealt with early season injuries issues. He's recorded just two receptions throughout the first five games of the season, catching his first touchdown pass of the year last weekend against Maryland.

McCulley enters the portal with one season of eligibility remaining.

