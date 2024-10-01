Amidst a 5-0 start to the season, Indiana is losing its top receiving target from a season ago to the transfer portal.

Senior wide receiver Donaven McCulley is entering the transfer portal, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com on Tuesday.

McCulley was a former four-star recruit at quarterback out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Although McCulley was the Hoosier's leading receiver a year ago under Tom Allen, the senior only had 2 receptions for 21 yards during the current 5-0 start for IU under Curt Cignetti.

The Lawrence North product hauled in his lone TD of the season, a 12-yard pass from Kurtis Rourke, last Saturday during the 4th quarter of Indiana's 42-28 win over Maryland.

The Hoosiers have 14 other receivers on the stat line, six of them with 8 or more catches. Elijah Serratt leads all Indiana receivers with 22 receptions for 378 of the teams 1512 passing yards.