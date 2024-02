Matt Marek — a 6-4, 300-pound offensive lineman from Orland Park, IL and Carl Sandburg High School — pledged his commitment to Curt Cignetti’s Hoosier football program. He announced his decision via his social media page.

Indiana’s recruitment of Marek developed fast. In an article that described him as a “Best of the Best” performer from a recent camp in mid-January, Marek said that IU had just begun following him on social media.

Hailing from the same high school as IU alum and NFL offensive lineman Dan Feeney, Marek visited Indiana over the weekend, where he earned a scholarship offer.

Cignetti and retained offensive line coach Bob Bostad acted quick on the fast-rising junior who was drawing plenty of interest around the country. Now, the cupboard begins to fill for 2025 and beyond.