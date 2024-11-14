2025 in-state defensive end flips from Louisville to Indiana

Flip season is upon is with early national signing day right around the corner. On Thursday morning, Indiana football gained a commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

Three-star defensive end Tyrone Burrus, who had been committed to Louisville since June, flipped his commitment to Indiana early on Thursday morning, Burrus announced via Instagram.

Burrus is rated as three-star recruit and a top-4o defensive end in the 2025 class, according to Rivals.