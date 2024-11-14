Advertisement
Published Nov 14, 2024
2025 in-state defensive end flips from Louisville to Indiana
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Flip season is upon is with early national signing day right around the corner. On Thursday morning, Indiana football gained a commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

Three-star defensive end Tyrone Burrus, who had been committed to Louisville since June, flipped his commitment to Indiana early on Thursday morning, Burrus announced via Instagram.

Burrus is rated as three-star recruit and a top-4o defensive end in the 2025 class, according to Rivals.

Burrus hails from Indianapolis, Indiana -- where he plays for Warren Central High School. Burrus had been committed to Louisville since June, however the in-state prospect visited Bloomington for Indiana's win over Michigan.

The Hoosiers had stayed in consistent contact with the three-star recruit throughout the last couple of months. Given the season Indiana is having on the field, Indiana had continued to make strides in flipping Burrus over the last handful of weeks.

Playing for Warren Central, Burrus collected 36 tackles as a junior. He tallied 15.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, three pass deflections at the line and a fumble recovery.

Indiana's 2025 class now stands at 20 members. Burrus joins three-stars Keishaun Calhoun and Triston Abram as fellow commits at the edge spot.

