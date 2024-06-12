BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana football added the services of a special teamer out of the class of 2025 on Wednesday evening. In-state punter/kicker Bryce Taylor announced his commitment to Indiana via his social media pages. Taylor is a hometown kid hailing from Bloomington South High School, where he also plays on the varsity soccer team.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IT09TSUVSIE5BVElPTiDigLzvuI88YnI+U3RheWluZyBob21lIPCf k40gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1dxekJhUzVIR08iPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9XcXpCYVM1SEdPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyeWNlIFRheWxv ciAoQEJUYXlsb3IxNTI5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0JUYXlsb3IxNTI5L3N0YXR1cy8xODAwOTk2MjMzOTY5ODAzMjg1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=