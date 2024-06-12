2025 in-state specialist Bryce Taylor commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana football added the services of a special teamer out of the class of 2025 on Wednesday evening.
In-state punter/kicker Bryce Taylor announced his commitment to Indiana via his social media pages.
Taylor is a hometown kid hailing from Bloomington South High School, where he also plays on the varsity soccer team.
Across three seasons as a member of Bloomington South's varsity football team, Taylor has appeared in 24 career games.
The 6-foot, 170-pound specialist has been nearly automatic kicking the football throughout his high school career.
Taylor has converted 107 of his 114 career PAT attempts and 12 of his 13 field goal attempts as a high schooler.
In his junior campaign with the Panthers this past season, Taylor nailed a 43-yard field goal, his season long.
On the punting front, Taylor averaged 39.4 yards a punt this past season and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line nine times.
Pledging his commitment to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers, Taylor is now the 11th member of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class.
Check out some of Taylor's highlights below.
–––––
