Wide receiver E.J Williams withdraws from portal, returning to Indiana

Wide receiver E.J. Williams, who had previously announced that he was no longer with the Indiana football program , withdrew his name from the transfer portal and will return to the Hoosiers next season.

On Friday afternoon, Indiana gained a boost to its wide receiver corp for next season.

Williams, a 6-foot-4 wideout, originally committed to Clemson out of high school, as a top-50 recruit in the country. The former four-star recruit transferred to Indiana prior to the start of the 2023 season.

During that 2023 campaign, Williams played eight games--dealing with a hand injury that prevented him from playing a full season. He hauled in 23 receptions for 281 receiving yards.

This past season, Williams saw action in just four games--preserving his redshirt season by not playing in a fifth contest. He tallied just two catches for 29 yards during the 2024 season with the Hoosiers.

Williams has battled injuries throughout his time with Indiana, dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for much of the spring, the summer and even most of fall camp this season.

The return of Williams provides the Hoosiers with more depth in the receiving room for next year. Current contributors in the receiving room Myles Price, Miles Cross and Ke'Shawn Williams will all be out of eligibility at the conclusion of Indiana's College Football Playoff run.

Williams will figure to slot in alongside Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper as the top three receivers for the cream and crimson in 2025.