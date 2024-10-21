Indiana wide receiver E.J. Williams no longer with the team

Indiana football is off to a 7-0 start to the season, but the depth of the wide receiver room took a hit on Monday.

A source confirmed to TheHoosier.com on Monday that senior wide receiver E.J. Williams is no longer with the program.

Williams played in his fourth game of the season on Saturday in Indiana's win over Nebraska. Per the NCAA's rules and regulations, having appeared in just four games means that Williams is still able to redshirt this season and maintain a year of eligibility.

It seems likely that Williams will redshirt the rest of the 2024 season, maintaining his final season of eligibility, as he likely looks for a new home next season via the transfer portal.