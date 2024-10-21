Indiana wide receiver E.J. Williams no longer with the team

in other news
Indiana football is off to a 7-0 start to the season, but the depth of the wide receiver room took a hit on Monday.
A source confirmed to TheHoosier.com on Monday that senior wide receiver E.J. Williams is no longer with the program.
Williams played in his fourth game of the season on Saturday in Indiana's win over Nebraska. Per the NCAA's rules and regulations, having appeared in just four games means that Williams is still able to redshirt this season and maintain a year of eligibility.
It seems likely that Williams will redshirt the rest of the 2024 season, maintaining his final season of eligibility, as he likely looks for a new home next season via the transfer portal.
The former four-star recruit began his injury-riddled college career at Clemson, before transferring to Indiana ahead of the 2023 season.
In 2023, Williams managed to play eight games -- a hand injury prevented him from staying healthy throughout the entire season a year ago. While healthy, Williams amassed 23 receptions for 281 receiving yards last season.
Seven games into the 2024 season, Williams had totaled just two catches. He made his first grab of the season in Indiana's win over Northwestern, before coming up with his second reception of the year last weekend against Nebraska.
Williams missed much of the early stages of the season battling a hamstring injury that limited him throughout much of the spring, the summer and even fall camp.
–––––
