2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 90 Days (J'mari Monette)

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Day 90 J’mari Monette

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 285 pounds

Hometown: Alexandria, Louisiana (Alexandria)

Class/Position: Redshirt Junior / Defensive Line

Twitter/X: (@KlcMari)

Welcome to the 2025 Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff. From 100 days out to the moment the Hoosiers take the field against Old Dominion, we’re highlighting a player on the roster each day to fuel the anticipation. Today, with 90 days to go, we turn our attention to a rising force on the defensive line—#90, J’mari Monette.

Monette is one of the holdovers from the Tom Allen era, bringing size and potential to Indiana’s defensive front. A standout at Alexandria High School in Louisiana, Monette made his mark as a defensive end, earning All-District 2-5A honors as a senior. As a junior at Alexandria, he racked up 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack, showcasing the kind of disruptive ability that earned him a three-star rating. He committed to the Hoosiers in 2022 with hopes of making an impact, but didn’t see game action under the previous coaching staff.

After the coaching change, Monette chose to stick with the Hoosiers, finally making his long-awaited debut in 2024 against FIU. The redshirt junior appeared in three games last season, recording his first tackle in the matchup against Western Illinois. With Indiana’s defense thriving last year, Monette had the valuable opportunity to learn from standout defensive tackles like CJ West and James Carpenter. As he gears up for the new season, he’s focused on building off that experience and bringing everything he’s learned to the field—ready to make a bigger impact for the Hoosiers.

Heading into his fourth year with the Hoosiers, J’mari Monette is ready to make his presence felt. With solid instincts and a knack for disrupting the run game, Monette has the tools to be a valuable piece of Indiana’s defensive front this season. He fits well into Coach Haines’ defense, which was one of the Big Ten’s best against the run last year, and he’s expected to step in as a key rotational player behind guys like Tyrique Tucker and transfers Hosea Wheeler and Dominique Ratcliff. Monette’s development over the offseason will be something to watch, and if he continues trending upward, he could become a steady contributor in the trenches for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues with Day 89 tomorrow!