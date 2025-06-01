2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 90 Days (Josh Placzek)

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Day 90 Josh Placzek

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 201 pounds

Hometown: Carmel, Indiana (Carmel)

Class/Position: Redshirt Freshman / Kicker

Twitter/X: (@PlaczekJoshua)

The 2025 Hoosier Huddle Countdown keeps rolling as we highlight a different player each day leading up to the season opener against Old Dominion. Today, we’re giving a shoutout to #90, kicker Josh Placzek. He’s part of the crew putting in the work behind the scenes and helping keep the special teams unit sharp.

Josh was a kicker and punter at Carmel High School, where he wrapped up a strong senior season in 2023. That year, he was perfect on special teams—going 6-for-6 on field goals and a flawless 17-for-17 on PATs in the 7 games that he played. After graduation, Josh joined the Hoosiers as a walk-on in the fall of ‘24. While he didn’t see game action in his first season, he used the year to develop and made the decision to redshirt, keeping a year of eligibility in his back pocket.

Josh Placzek brings a strong leg to the table, and he's shown it both in high school and on the practice field. As a senior at Carmel, he drilled three field goals from beyond 40 yards—including a long of 46—and regularly sent kickoffs into the end zone. Josh has his work cut out for him as there are other talented young kickers on the roster. The redshirt sophomore, Nicolas Radicic, will likely be the starter again, but there is also Texas State transfer Brendan Franke and sophomore Quinn Warren, who saw time as a freshman as the kickoff specialist. That said, with only one punter (Mitch McCarthy) currently on the roster, there could be an opportunity for Josh to step up as a backup in that role as well.

Placzek will have the chance to keep sharpening his skills this season and maybe an opportunity to take the field too. For now, he’ll stay locked in on the practice field, ready when called upon, as we all count down the days to August 30th and the Hoosiers’ home opener at Memorial Stadium.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues with Day 89 tomorrow!