Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 89 Days (Camden Jordan)

Welcome, Hoosier fans to the 2025 Hoosier Huddle Countdown! Over the next 100 days the Hoosier Huddle staff will feature every player on the 2025 roster in anticipation of the season opener on August 30th against Old Dominion. Today, we look at Redshirt Senior WR and former ACC baseball player Camden Jordan.

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: #89 Camden Jordan

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 180 pounds

Hometown: Carmel, Indiana (Cathedral)

Class/Position: Redshirt Senior/Wide Receiver

Camden Jordan’s path to Indiana was far from traditional. The Carmel native and Cathedral alum originally signed with Louisville in 2021 to play baseball in the competitive ACC. However, after spending the fall with the Cardinals, he decided to follow his dream of playing collegiate football by walking on to the Indiana team during the 2022 season.

As a Hoosier, Jordan has struggled to break into the lineup, redshirting his sophomore season and appearing in just six games over the course of his Redshirt Sophomore and Junior seasons. However, heading into 2025, he has a chance to see some minutes at special teams. Jordan was named special teams scout player of the week in 2022 and returned a punt for a gain of three yards in 2023. With the departure of Ke’Shawn Williams, Jordan may be among the Hoosiers’ stable of kick returners this season.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day, so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!