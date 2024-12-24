App State wide receiver transfer Makai Jackson commits to Indiana

Appalachian State wide receiver transfer Makai Jackson has committed to Indiana, per reports . He's now the 10th member of Indiana's transfer portal class--the second addition on Tuesday--and the fifth player on the offensive side of the ball.

After landing a commitment from Cal quarterback transfer Fernando Mendoza early Tuesday morning, the Hoosiers weren't quite done in the transfer portal.

Jackson, a 6-foot, 200 pound wideout began his career back in 2022 at Saint Francis (Pa.), where he was a teammate of current Indiana receiver Elijah Sarratt. There, Jackson caught 85 passes for 991 yards and eight touchdowns.

Following his one season at the FCS level, Jackson transferred to App State, where he spent the last two season. Over the past two years with Mountaineers, Jackson totaled 73 catches, 1,163 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

During the most recent 2024 campaign, Jackson caught 46 passes for 745 yards, making five touchdown grabs. He earned third team All-Sun Belt honors this past season.

The Hoosiers lost a lot of talent out wide this offseason, with Myles Price, Miles Cross and Ke'Shawn Williams all running out of eligibility. However, Curt Cignetti has done a good job of reconstructing the wide receiver room.

Jackson now joins a receiving corp in Indiana that features his former teammate in Sarratt, returning starter Omar Cooper and once-transfer-portal-bound E.J. Williams. The Hoosiers figure to once again have a talented and deep receiving corp for the 2025 campaign.