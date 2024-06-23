Barker is currently an unranked recruit according to Rivals.

2025 tight end Andrew Barker announced his commitment to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers via his social media pages just a week after earning an Indiana offer on an official visit.

Indiana football's strong week of recruiting continued on Sunday morning, with yet another commitment.

A Kokomo, Indiana native, Barker held other collegiate offers from Army, Ball State, Dartmouth and Gardner-Webb, ultimately deciding to commit to Indiana.

Barker, a member of the basketball and baseball teams at Kokomo High School too, has played on both sides of the football the last couple of years.

As a tight end, Barker caught 23 passes for 324 yards and four receiving touchdowns this past season as a sophomore with the Wildkats.

On the other side of the ball, playing along the defensive line, Barker tallied 22 total tackles, with four going for a loss. He recorded 2.5 sacks as well.

Standing 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, tight end is the spot that Barker will play at the next level with the Hoosiers.

Now the 14th member of the Hoosiers' 2025 class, Barker is the second tight end to commit to Indiana out of the 2025 high school class.

Check out some of Barker's highlights below.