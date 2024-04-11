Andrew Barker doesn’t have an offer from Indiana and isn’t sure if he will get one. The 6-4, 230 tight end and defensive end from Kokomo High (Ind.) holds offers from Ohio, Ball State and a handful of teams in the Ivy League. Nevertheless, the in-state prospect would love to land an offer from the Hoosiers and, if given the chance, show new Indiana coach Curt Cignetti that he has the goods.

“Coach Cignetti said he’s looking for hardworking individuals on and off the field with a strong faith,” Barker said. “I believe in his core values for the program moving forward and believe I would be a great fit at Indiana. I check all the boxes he is looking for in student athletes.”

“With my size and physicality I believe I’m the type of player he’s looking for,” he added. “If I could meet with Coach Cignetti, he would see I belong in his program.”

Coach Bob Bostad came to Kokomo during the contact period a couple of times to see Barker in-person. Other than those interactions, Barker hasn’t met anybody on the new staff. A strong summer camp showing could change that.

“I went on a visit with the previous coaching staff but have not been given the chance to meet the new coaching staff,” he added.

Barker was ecstatic when he received his first offer from Ohio back in February. The All State First Team selection was fired up and hopeful for more opportunities to be a Division I athlete.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said back in February. “It’s something I’ve been waiting for.”

Baker plays for fifth-year head coach Austin Colby, who praised Barker’s work ethic, strength, and physicality. Barker has above-average speed after the catch as a tight end and is a very effective run blocker. His collegiate fit might be more on defense, where his pass rush abilities and edge speed would be put to good use. His interpersonal skills and work ethic will add value to a college program no matter where he lands.

“I constantly invite teammates to workouts and getting work in on the field,” Barker said. “I think that the consistency me and my teammates have held each other to has really helped us improve as a team and reach that goal of winning state. If I could meet with Coach Cignetti he would see I belong in his program.”