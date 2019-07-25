TheHoosier.com lists Indiana's class of 2020 football commitments, details on each Hoosier pledge, and links and film to learn more about them. Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Get to know the prospects committed to Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers football program (AP)

Committed: July 25, 2019 Stafford (Va.) North Stafford athlete Javon Swinton announced in late June that Indiana was in his top five along with Rutgers, South Carolina, Wake Forest, and Syracuse, and the Hoosiers won his recruitment with his announcement to IU on July 25. Swinton, who is ranked as the No. 18 recruit in the state of Indiana, is listed as a all-purpose back on his Rivals profile, but he is expected to play defensive back for the Hoosiers. Links 2020 3-Star Virginia Athlete Javon Swinton Commits To Indiana Indiana Hoosiers Football: IU A Top School For Swinton Swinton Highlights

Committed: June 25, 2019 The Hoosiers landed a beefy interior defensive lineman when Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International's Jejuan Sparks pledged to Indiana. He'll join former CAI teammates Sio Nofoagatoto'a and D.K. Bonhomme, who hosted him during his June official visit, at Indiana in 2020. The likes of Ole Miss, Syracuse, UCF, Colorado State, and Toledo also had offers out to the 6-foot-3, 340-pounder. Sparks posted 44 total tackles, including 24 solo, plus two sacks and one fumble recovery as a junior, helping Clearwater Academy to an 11-0 record last fall. He intends to pursue a degree in sports media in college. Links 2020 Florida DT JeJuan Sparks Commits To Indiana 2020 Florida DT JeJuan Sparks Has 'Great' Official Visit To Indiana Sparks Highlights

Committed: June 24, 2019 Indiana picked up Sunshine State standout Aamaris Brown in June. The three-star recruit from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood is listed on his Rivals.com profile as a cornerback but is expected to play safety for the Hoosiers. Indiana had a huge official visit weekend on June 21, which included Brown, and he announced his pledge to the Hoosiers the day after he got back to Florida from his visit. Brown totaled nearly 30 offers in his recruitment, including the likes of Missouri, North Carolina, Kansas State, Minnesota, and West Virginia. Links 2020 3-Star Florida CB Aamaris Brown Commits To Indiana Brown named one of the Top 100 players in Tampa Bay for 2019 season Brown Highlights

Committed: June 23, 2019 Indiana landed a commitment from Detroit (Mich.) Harper Woods athlete Lemuel Neely-Watley on June 23. The 5-foot-11, 168-pounder announced his pledge coming out of his official visit in Bloomington. Early on in his recruitment, Neely-Watley was considered a wide receiver by most schools but is expected to help the Hoosiers as a defensive back. Rivals ranks him as the No. 23 recruit in Michigan and the No. 55 athlete in the 2020 class. Neely-Watley also held offers from the likes of Boston College, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Syracuse, and Washington State. Links Indiana Hoosiers land commitment from Lemuel Neely-Watley Discussion: Neely-Watley picks Indiana Neely-Watley Highlgihts

Committed: June 6, 2019 Collins (Miss.) cornerback Christopher Keys pretty much committed to Indiana out of nowhere. He received an offer from Indiana on June 2 following IU's mega camp, and his only other offers at that point were from Jackson State and East Mississippi Community College. But four days after he landed the offer from Indiana, he announced his commitment to Indiana. Keys played both cornerback and wide receiver for Collins last fall, collecting 23 tackles and two interceptions on defense and 18 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown on offense across nine games. Links 2020 Mississippi DB Christopher Keys Commits To Indiana Keys Highlights

Committed: June 4, 2019 Campellsburg (Ind.) West Washington defensive end Caleb Murphy performed well at the Hoosiers' mega camp in early June and had a committable offer from IU following the camp. It didn't take him very long to commit to Indiana, which Murphy called the school of his dreams. Murphy is listed at 6-foot-4, 235-pounds and is ranked as a three-star according to Rivals. Links 2020 In-State DE Caleb Murphy Commits To Dream School In IU Murphy Highlgihts

Committed: May 18, 2019 Noblesville (Ind.) earned an offer from Indiana on May 7 and committed to the Hoosiers 11 days later. He also camped at IU in early June. Knight follows in the footsteps of his older brother Brandon, who played for IU from 2015-18. Knight is expected to play center or guard for Indiana. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 265-pounds and ranks as a three-star recruit. Links Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2020 3-Star OL Cameron Knight Talks Commitment IU Offer Special For 2020 OL Cameron Knight Knight Highlights

Committed: April 6, 2019 Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger offensive tackle Luke Wiginton committed to the Hoosiers in April over Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and others. Wiginton visited IU a few times earlier this year and is completely locked in with his commitment to the Hoosiers. He is fully focused on a strong senior season for his high school and hopes to repeat as Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A state champs. Links 2020 OT Luke Wiginton Talks IU Commitment Hoosiers solidify top spot for in-state lineman Wiginton Highlights