Meet The Indiana Hoosiers Football Class Of 2020 Commitments
TheHoosier.com lists Indiana's class of 2020 football commitments, details on each Hoosier pledge, and links and film to learn more about them.
Committed: July 25, 2019
Stafford (Va.) North Stafford athlete Javon Swinton announced in late June that Indiana was in his top five along with Rutgers, South Carolina, Wake Forest, and Syracuse, and the Hoosiers won his recruitment with his announcement to IU on July 25. Swinton, who is ranked as the No. 18 recruit in the state of Indiana, is listed as a all-purpose back on his Rivals profile, but he is expected to play defensive back for the Hoosiers.
Committed: June 28, 2019
Indiana landed in-state wide receiver David Baker at the end of June. He committed to the Hoosiers over the likes of Duke, Iowa, Michigan, Purdue, and Washington State. Being able to play close to home was really important for Baker, who ranks as the No. 5 recruit in the state of Indiana for the 2020 class. Baker tallied 63 receptions for 799 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. His performance earned him Top 50 All-State recognition by the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) and a spot on the Indianapolis Star's 2018 Super Team.
Committed: June 25, 2019
The Hoosiers landed a beefy interior defensive lineman when Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International's Jejuan Sparks pledged to Indiana. He'll join former CAI teammates Sio Nofoagatoto'a and D.K. Bonhomme, who hosted him during his June official visit, at Indiana in 2020. The likes of Ole Miss, Syracuse, UCF, Colorado State, and Toledo also had offers out to the 6-foot-3, 340-pounder. Sparks posted 44 total tackles, including 24 solo, plus two sacks and one fumble recovery as a junior, helping Clearwater Academy to an 11-0 record last fall. He intends to pursue a degree in sports media in college.
Committed: June 24, 2019
Indiana picked up Sunshine State standout Aamaris Brown in June. The three-star recruit from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood is listed on his Rivals.com profile as a cornerback but is expected to play safety for the Hoosiers. Indiana had a huge official visit weekend on June 21, which included Brown, and he announced his pledge to the Hoosiers the day after he got back to Florida from his visit. Brown totaled nearly 30 offers in his recruitment, including the likes of Missouri, North Carolina, Kansas State, Minnesota, and West Virginia.
Committed: June 23, 2019
Indiana landed a commitment from Detroit (Mich.) Harper Woods athlete Lemuel Neely-Watley on June 23. The 5-foot-11, 168-pounder announced his pledge coming out of his official visit in Bloomington. Early on in his recruitment, Neely-Watley was considered a wide receiver by most schools but is expected to help the Hoosiers as a defensive back. Rivals ranks him as the No. 23 recruit in Michigan and the No. 55 athlete in the 2020 class. Neely-Watley also held offers from the likes of Boston College, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Syracuse, and Washington State.
Committed: June 23, 2019
Indiana earned a solid quarterback commitment from Macon (Ga.) Mount De Sales Academy passer Dexter Williams in June. Williams had a handful of offers from Group of Five programs, but once the Hoosiers offered him on May 24, it instantly became the favorite in his recruitment. Williams made his way up to Bloomington for an unofficial visit and secured his spot in the class with a commitment. Rivals ranks Williams as a three-star recruit.
Committed: June 6, 2019
Collins (Miss.) cornerback Christopher Keys pretty much committed to Indiana out of nowhere. He received an offer from Indiana on June 2 following IU's mega camp, and his only other offers at that point were from Jackson State and East Mississippi Community College. But four days after he landed the offer from Indiana, he announced his commitment to Indiana. Keys played both cornerback and wide receiver for Collins last fall, collecting 23 tackles and two interceptions on defense and 18 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown on offense across nine games.
Committed: June 4, 2019
Campellsburg (Ind.) West Washington defensive end Caleb Murphy performed well at the Hoosiers' mega camp in early June and had a committable offer from IU following the camp. It didn't take him very long to commit to Indiana, which Murphy called the school of his dreams. Murphy is listed at 6-foot-4, 235-pounds and is ranked as a three-star according to Rivals.
Committed: May 18, 2019
Noblesville (Ind.) earned an offer from Indiana on May 7 and committed to the Hoosiers 11 days later. He also camped at IU in early June. Knight follows in the footsteps of his older brother Brandon, who played for IU from 2015-18. Knight is expected to play center or guard for Indiana. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 265-pounds and ranks as a three-star recruit.
Committed: April 29, 2019
Rashawn Williams is easily Indiana's highest ranked commitment and most highly anticipated recruit of the class. The Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King standout is ranked by Rivals as the No. 52 recruit nationally and No. 11 receiver in the country. He's also ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the state of Michigan. Not only is Williams solid in his pledge to the Hoosiers, he's also done a great job trying to recruit other top prospects to join him in Bloomington. Williams picked Indiana over the likes of Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, and many others. Williams is simply a dynamic athlete and will thrive all over the field in Indiana's offense.
Committed: April 6, 2019
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger offensive tackle Luke Wiginton committed to the Hoosiers in April over Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and others. Wiginton visited IU a few times earlier this year and is completely locked in with his commitment to the Hoosiers. He is fully focused on a strong senior season for his high school and hopes to repeat as Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A state champs.
Committed: March 7, 2019
Carmel (Ind.) linebacker Ty Wise became Indiana's first commit of the 2020 class when he picked the Hoosiers in March. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder selected IU, which was his first offer, over several other Group of Five schools. Wise collected 56 solo tackles, 38 assisted tackles eight tackles for loss, two sacks and six pass breakups in 14 games as a junior, helping Carmel to an 11-3 overall record and its third Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 6A state championship appearance in the last five seasons. He is expected to play the the WILL or stinger linebacker spot in IU's 4-2-5 scheme.
