Georgia quarterback Dexter Williams is a Hoosier.

The Macon (Ga.) Mount de Sales Academy product gave his verbal pledge to IU Sunday evening during an official visit to campus, becoming the eighth member of the 2020 recruiting class. He is the second commit on the day, joining 3-star Michigan athlete Lemuel Neely-Watley.

"First off I would like to thank God for all the amazing abilities that he has blessed me with," Williams said in a statement posted to his personal Twitter account Sunday. "I also would like to say thank you to my mother, father, sister, brother, all family, Isabel, Andre Wise, friends, coaches, and all the Mount de Sales community for sticking with me through thick and thin while always being super supportive!! With all that being said I am committed to living my out my dreams at…Indiana University Go Hoosiers!!"

Williams' commitment comes just under a month since getting offered by the Hoosiers, his first from a Power Five school at the time.

"With Indiana being my first Power Five offer, it means a lot to me because they believed in me before I even had any other Power Five offers," he told TheHoosier.com on May 24. "It just says a lot about them and their recruiting style -- them not going after the person with the biggest offers but the person who they see fits their system and fits their culture. So that offer means a lot to me."

Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Samford, Troy and Tulane also offered Williams during his recruitment.

Williams was voted Player of the Year by Macon newspaper The Telegraph as a junior after helping his team to its 10th nine-win season in its 58-year existence, according to the publication. He collected more than 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns - 1023 yards passing and 13 touchdowns, adding 1544 rushing yards and 18 rushing scores.