Macon (Ga.) Mount de Sales Academy quarterback Dexter Williams is seeing his stock rise on the recruiting front. The class of 2020 quarterback has double digit scholarship offers and is seeing his list grow by the day.

"This whole recruiting process started off as just a dream for me," Williams said. "I used to go on YouTube and Twitter and see how this whole thing played out for other guys and how they ended up. And to be where I am right now in my process is such a blessing."