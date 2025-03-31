Five Transfers to Watch for the Hoosiers This Spring

A good chunk of the first-year transfers came from James Madison and helped instill the culture Curt Cignetti and his staff were going for. Having that prior relationship clearly helped with talent evaluation. The second transfer portal cycle was a different animal. How will players this staff did not know adapt to the Big Ten and the culture of the IU program? Which five players should fans be keeping an eye on in the 2025 edition of spring football?

2024 was a historic campaign for the Indiana Hoosiers. IU was 11-2 and made the College Football Playoff, ultimately losing to Notre Dame in South Bend. A large portion of the success in year number one of the Curt Cignetti era could be attributed to very successful additions from the transfer portal. Kurtis Rourke, Elijah Sarratt, Myles Price, Zach Horton, Ke’Shawn Williams and Trey Wedig stood out on offense while guys like Mikail Kamara, CJ West, Jaylin Walker and Aiden Fisher were outstanding on defense.

Fernando Mendoza- QB – Cal Golden Bears

Transfer Grade: 5.9 (4-Star) – 2024 PFF Grade: 77.5

Kurtis Rourke had one of the best offensive seasons in IU football history. The transfer from Ohio University was a revelation and he did his damage despite playing with a torn ACL and banged up thumb. The Indiana Hoosiers were in the market for a quarterback and Alberto Mendoza’s older brother quickly became target number one as soon as he entered the portal. Mendoza has prototypical size and he threw for more than 4,700 yards in 19 starts with the Golden Bears. That included 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 68 percent of his passes in 2024. He played behind a terrible offensive line at Cal and should benefit from two things in Bloomington: an improved offensive line and Mike Shanahan’s offensive system. Spring practices offer an opportunity for Mendoza to mesh with a deep receiver room and his new coaches and for the coaches to really get a feel for what Mendoza is comfortable (and uncomfortable) with in this offense.

Tyler Morris – WR – Michigan Wolverines

Transfer Grade: 5.6 (3-Star) – 2024 PFF Grade: 60.8

There were a couple of options for this second spot but Morris gets the nod because of the match of skillset with opportunity within the offense. Tyler Morris was a late addition and he joins IU from Big Ten rival Michigan. Indiana fans will know, the Michigan passing offense was woeful in 2024 and Morris was second on the team with 248 yards. The raw numbers are not great but the individual moments and traits are what excite me about Morris and his potential fit in the slot receiver role for IU. He is very quick and shifty and should have a lot more opportunities in Bloomington but this is an important spring period for him to establish that he can increase his production in this system.

Pat Coogan – OL – Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Transfer Grade: 5.8 (4-Star) – 2024 PFF Grade: 72.2

The final transfer portal addition for the Indiana Hoosiers was Pat Coogan, an interior offensive lineman from Notre Dame. Coogan pledged to the Hoosiers on January 31 after helping lead the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the National Championship Game against Ohio State. Pat Coogan is a veteran vocal leader that is an immediate “plug and play” force in the middle of IU’s offensive line. He started 26 games for the Irish and was a key part of one of the best lines in the country. Coogan is fiery and physical and he’s a mauler in the running game. It seems most likely that IU plugs him in at left guard and that sets a starting line of Carter Smith, Pat Coogan, Bray Lynch, Khalil Benson and Zen Michalski and it allows Drew Evans extra time to heal from his torn Achilles. The spring is critical for the starting five offensive linemen, three of which are new to the program, to gel as a unit.

Hosea Wheeler – DL – Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Transfer Grade: 5.6 (3-Star) – 2024 PFF Grade: 64.5

The transfer portal is a very useful tool to fill glaring deficiencies on the roster and the defensive line was a major area of need. Very early in the cycle, the Indiana Hoosiers added Hosea Wheeler and Dominique Ratcliff and both of those players could be highlighted here. Wheeler, a transfer from Western Kentucky, gets the nod in this article but both will be important. Wheeler was named First Team All-Conference USA in the 2024 season after racking up 74 tackles as a disruptive force in the middle of the line. Wheeler is just a bit bigger than Ratcliff and that gives him versatility to play the nose or three-technique position. He is very likely one of the starting tackles for IU in 2025.

Devan Boykin – Safety – North Carolina State Wolfpack

Transfer Grade: 5.6 (3-Star) – 2023 PFF Grade: 71.3

IU added a few key pieces in the secondary but safety was a major area of need and the Hoosiers are counting on safety Devan Boykin to be healthy and play like he did in 2023. Boykin was a fantastic run support safety and tackler for the North Carolina State Wolfpack in 2023 but he missed all of 2024 after an injury in bowl practice in 2023. He has played in 45 career games for a good defense led by a respected coordinator and he should be fully healthy now nearly 18 months out from his injury. Boykin is an under-the-radar name and it will be really fun to see how he looks in the secondary next to Amare Ferrell.