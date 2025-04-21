IU Lands Top 2026 LB Target Henry Ohlinger

Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers have landed one of their top defensive prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Ohio prospect Henry Ohlinger committed to Indiana over offers from Miami (FL), Rutgers, Iowa, Purdue and several others. The 6'1" prospect from Grandview Heights High School in Ohio is the second commitment in the 2026 recruiting class for the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Rivals database has Ohlinger listed as a running back but Hoosier Huddle confirmed that the initial plan is for the versatile playmaker to slot in at linebacker for Bryant Haines' defense.

He made multiple visits to Bloomington and was very impressed with the Indiana program and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines.

Rivals has Ohlinger as the 30th best prospect in the talent-rich state of Ohio but his offer list tells you how much a lot of coaching staffs in the country feel about him. He dominated for Grandview Heights, a small school in Ohio, and had more than 1,500 yards plus 27 touchdowns on offense and five tackles for loss with two interceptions on defense.