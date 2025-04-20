Hoosiers Add Kent St. Edge Stephen Daley From Portal

The Indiana Hoosiers have landed their first portal addition of the spring in former Kent State edge rusher Stephen Daley . The 6'1", 260-pound defensive lineman has one year left to play.

Daley played in 34 career games for the Golden Flashes. During that time he has made 103 career tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Pro Football Focus graded him out as the 71st best edge defender in the country last year as he played on both defense and special teams.

In 12 games he led the Golden Flashes in tackles for loss (9) and finished second in sacks (4) . Against three Power 4 teams (Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Penn State), Daley made nine total tackles and had two tackles for loss.



