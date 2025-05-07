Hoosiers Ride Pitching, Defense and Timely Hitting to 2-0 Win Over Huskies

Indiana advanced to the Big Ten Softball Tournament Quarterfinals on Wednesday afternoon after defeating Washington 2-0. The 10-seed Hoosiers (33-17) got a complete game shutout from senior Brianna Copeland who benefited from outstanding defense and a couple clutch hits. The 7-seed Huskies (34-17) left plenty of opportunities on the table.

Copeland finished with seven strike outs and allowed just two hits and no runs over seven innings. However, she got off to a rocky start walking two in the first inning. The Hoosiers defense got Copeland out of the inning as center fielder Melina Wilkinson made a running catch to rob Washington's Jade Bubke of a three-run home run. It was the first of several sparkling defensive plays for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers scored their first run in the third inning on a heads up base running play by Alex Cooper. Cooper hit a one-out triple and scored when Taylor Minnick lined out to second. Washington second baseman Bubke tried to dive back to the bag to double up Copeland, but was just a touch late. The Hoosiers would pad their lead to 2-0 when catcher Avery Parker launched her 11th home run of the year over the left center field fence.

Washington would threaten in the bottom of the sixth inning when they loaded the bases on two walks and a single. Husky right fielder Alexis Flores then lined a ball to IU third baseman Madalyn Strader who, in one motion caught the ball and tagged third base to get the double play. Copeland struck out Bubke to end the threat. Copeland would retire the Huskies in order to end the game.

