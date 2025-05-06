Hoosiers Softball Big Ten Tournament Preview

Indiana finished the 2025 regular season with a 32-17 (10-12) and earned the 10-seed in the 2025 Big Ten Softball Tournament. The Hoosiers have made the final in the last two years of the event.

1. Great Hitting vs. Great Pitching

It will be strength against strength in this matchup as the heavy hitting Hoosiers face a really good Husky pitching staff that has a team ERA of 2.84, which is fourth in the conference. The Hoosiers led the Big Ten in batting average (.373), doubles (104) and triples (15). IU also slugged 61 home runs and stole 84 bases.

2. Rematch of Last Year's Regional

Washington and Indiana squared off in last season's NCAA Columbia Regional where Washington won, 8-7. Washington leads the all-time series 3-1. The Hoosiers and Huskies did not play each other during the regular season.

3. IU Getting Creative in the Circle

The Hoosiers have gotten creative in the circle this year as they have cycled between Brianna Copeland and Jenae Berry even subbing them in multiple times a game. Copeland and Berry can both play first base. Shonda Stanton loves to play the matchup game and will use Copeland in the highest leverage spots due to her ability to get the strike out when needed.