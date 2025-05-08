Published May 8, 2025
Hoosier Huddle Podcast: IU Basketball Roster and Staff Updates
Hoosier Huddle writers T.J. Inman and Nate Comp take a deep dive into the new coaching staff and the roster reconstruction of the Indiana basketball team heading into the summer. They look at staff hires, players and what else needs to be added before the season starts.