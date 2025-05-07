Hoosiers Add Trevor Gibbs to 2026 Class

The Indiana Hoosiers are off to a hot start as the 2026 recruiting begins to be assembled. Curt Cignetti and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines have added a number of excellent defensive commitments to kick things off but Mike Shanahan's offense joined the party again on Wednesday night as Crown Point's Trevor Gibbs announced his commitment to Indiana University. Gibbs, a three-star athlete that is ranked as the 12th-best player in the state of Indiana according to Rivals (On3 has him sixth in the state), chose IU over Iowa along with Purdue, Illinois, Boston College and Cincinnati. Gibbs plays both linebacker and tight end at Crown Point but IU recruited him as a tight end and offensive athlete. He most recently visited Iowa but chose to stay in-state and play for Curt Cignetti.

Trevor Gibbs is 6'4" and already listed at 235 pounds. He cuts an impressive figure on the field but moves well and shows excellent aggression as a pass-catcher and good ball skills. Trevor Gibbs was a key leader that propelled Crown Point to a 12-1 record in the 2024 season before the Bulldogs lost to Westfield in the Semi-State. Gibbs joins offensive lineman Samuel Simpson as the offensive commits in this class.

There are now eight players in the 2026 class total. One encouraging trend is that IU is beginning to land their top in-state targets. That has long been a problem for IU football but Curt Cignetti has changed the local perception of the program and the rewards of that are beginning to be felt.