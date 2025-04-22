Jason Drake Joins IU's Growing Roster

The roster for the 2025-2026 Indiana Hoosiers continues to take shape as IU beat out St. John’s for the commitment of guard Jason Drake. The 6’2” combo guard is transferring from Drexel and he announced he would be a Hoosier on Tuesday afternoon after visiting Bloomington on Monday and Tuesday. Drake averaged 11.2 points and 3 assists per game and shot 39.6 percent from three in 2024 for the Dragons. He has two years of eligibility remaining and joins a backcourt that includes Lamar Wilkerson, Conor Enright, Jasai Miles and Tayton Conerway.

Practice is going to determine playing time but Drake projects as a rotation player that would be behind Wilkerson and Conerway and competing with Enright and Miles for minutes in both two and three-guard lineups. Among the more encouraging things about his game, Jason Drake was in the 88th percentile nationally with a 61 percent effective field goal percentage on catch and shoot opportunities. He should see more of those looks with players like Tucker DeVries, Reed Bailey and Tayton Conerway to drive and kick to him. In addition, much like other players Darian DeVries has chosen to bring in, Jason Drake had a high assist rate (23%) and is a willing passer.

Indiana now has five scholarship spots remaining to be filled and Drake joins Jasai Miles and Trent Sisley as the players with multiple years of eligibility remaining.