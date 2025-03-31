Hoosier Huddle Joins Rivals

Hoosier Huddle has been a trusted source of Indiana Football coverage since 2013, and we are proud to now be the exclusive publisher on Indiana’s Rivals platform.

This is an exciting opportunity for us to help our football coverage become even better. With the resources provided by Rivals, we can enhance our football content greatly, especially in covering recruiting. This move not only allows us to level up our football coverage, but it also allows us to expand our coverage to other IU sports like Men’s and Women’s basketball, baseball, soccer and much more.

We are bringing over our strong team of writers and contributors, many of which have been with the site since its infancy. Over the past decade, we have covered Indiana Football tirelessly, as we felt it was a priority to provide honest, in-depth content for our readers. We have been extremely fortunate to build a community of people that have enjoyed our content and been on this journey with us. It is because of our amazing readers and supporters that this opportunity became possible.

While our longtime readers may find it disappointing that we are making a move to a pay site, we assure you that we will continue to provide free articles, podcasts and message board posts, while enhancing our interactions and content for our paid subscribers.

We will continue to have our Countdown to IUFB Kickoff, the Hoosier Huddle Podcast, Pulse of the Pregame and all the in-depth game-week coverage we have had available to all, but sincerely hope you will take advantage of our free trial offer to see what else we have in store for you as April arrives (including basketball roster updates, baseball coverage and more).

Some of our new features will include:

○ Message Board Interactions

○ Chats with Staff

○ Game Threads and Discussions

○ Recruiting Chatter and more

○ More recruiting coverage for Indiana Football

○ Coverage of Men’s and Women’s Basketball as well as other IU sports

○ Upgraded Podcasts

We appreciate the loyalty of our readers, especially through some tough seasons, and hope that you all will enjoy this new era of Hoosier Huddle that we’re thrilled about.

As a welcome to the site, we are offering all readers a two-month free trial offer on a premium account.





Offer: 60 DAY PREMIUM ACCOUNT FREE TRIAL

Promo Code: HOOSIERHUDDLE

Offer valid through 4.21.25





Go IU!