Indiana secured its highest-rated commitment in program history with national top 40 prospect Rashawn Williams giving his verbal pledge to the Hoosiers on Monday afternoon during a ceremony at his high school. Williams chose IU over finalists Syracuse, West Virginia, Purdue and Cincinnati.

"It's kind of like a fresh start, somewhere where I can go and put a lot of people that I know on the roster," Williams said at Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Cincinnati. "Get everybody and have a good Detroit-based talent team."

"The communication with them (is why I had them as one of my finalists). I trust the program, I trust the staff. It's like, one day they all text me, the whole coaching staff texts me. It's crazy."

It marks the first time in the Rivals.com era (established in 1998, earliest data available beginning in 2002) that Indiana has secured a prospect ranked as high as Williams. Early enrollee Sampson James, a four-star running back who signed in December, previously held the distinction as the program's highest-rated commitment coming in at No. 185 nationally.

Besides the fresh start, IU also presents an opportunity for early playing time with redshirt senior wide receivers Nick Westbrook and Donavan Hale graduating in 2020.

"It's up for grabs," Williams said. "I'd have to work for my spot, but I'd still have some time to settle in, learn the plays, get everything right."

Indiana wide receivers coach Grant Heard's evaluation of Williams was succinct.

"Coach Heard, he told me I'm a flat out ballplayer," Williams said.

When Williams took unofficial visits to Indiana, the entire experience and the new facilities projects stood out. The $2 million Terry Tallen Football complex, which will span more than 25,000 square feat and include the Trent and Julie Green Locker Room (named in 2003), coaches' locker room, team lounge, recruiting area, equipment room and Dr. John M. Miller Training Room (named in 1994), is scheduled to be completed in time for the upcoming season.

"Everything," Williams said. "It's fresh. Everything's new, getting settled in. You get a chance to see everything developed over the year. I feel like when I get there, everything should be done."

Prior to his decision, Williams had multiple factors in mind.

"Playing time, how early can I play, how early I can know the system," Williams said. "What's the plans for the future with me. How can you guys use me in the system. I'm looking for a whole bunch of everything. How can I get some Detroit talent on your roster, put a whole bunch of kids from my city, from my state, on your roster."

Williams landed on the Detroit News' All-Detroit second team as a junior after helping King to a 12-2 overall record and Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 state title. He was the wide receiver MVP at Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Cincinnati.

He joins 3-star Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger offensive tackle Luke Wiginton and 2-star Carmel (Ind.) High linebacker Ty Wise in IU's 2020 class.