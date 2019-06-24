Indiana was the first Power Five school to offer 2020 Georgia quarterback Dexter Williams, and it proved influential in his college choice.

"It played a big factor in my decision, because they were the first Power Five to offer me, which means they saw something and acted upon something that other Power Fives may have seen but may have not believed in," Williams told TheHoosier.com Sunday night. "They wanted me there from the beginning. They wanted to get me on campus. I talked to Coach (Kalen) DeBoer, he's a great guy. That first Power Five, that means a lot. It was almost where we started, my first offer, because it was the biggest offer I had. Where I was wanted was a big part of my decision, they wanted me and so I committed there."