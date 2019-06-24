ATLANTA -- Having given his verbal pledge to IU in late April and IU's third 2020 commitment at the time, Rivals100 wide receiver Rashawn Williams spent the majority of his official visit to campus last weekend wearing his recruiting hat to help build his class, and with pretty good success.

"It was amazing," Williams told TheHoosier.com at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. "I actually recruited a couple players down there to commit. We got I think three commits in the past two days. We just got one today from a safety, AB (Aamaris Brown), that's my guy, and we had two yesterday, which was a corner, my friend and also my brother, Lemuel Watley, and a quarterback we just got, Dexter Williams."