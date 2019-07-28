2020 3-Star Missouri OG Brady Feeney Talks Indiana Commitment
The way 2020 3-star Missouri offensive guard Brady Feeney saw it, both Rice and Indiana Hoosiers football presented compelling opportunities to further his athletic career and academic pursuits.
However, after taking an unofficial visit to Bloomington on Saturday, Indiana felt like the the best move for him, so he chose to flip his verbal pledge from the Owls to the Hoosiers on Sunday.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news