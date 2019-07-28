News More News
2019-07-28

2020 3-Star Missouri OG Brady Feeney Talks Indiana Commitment

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com.

The way 2020 3-star Missouri offensive guard Brady Feeney saw it, both Rice and Indiana Hoosiers football presented compelling opportunities to further his athletic career and academic pursuits.

However, after taking an unofficial visit to Bloomington on Saturday, Indiana felt like the the best move for him, so he chose to flip his verbal pledge from the Owls to the Hoosiers on Sunday.

Brady Feeney discusses why he wanted to spend his college football career with the Indiana Hoosiers.
