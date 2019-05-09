Class of 2020 Noblesville (Ind.) High offensive guard Cameron Knight is no stranger to IU football.

By extension of his older brother Brandon, who wrapped his career with the Hoosiers last fall, he and his family have been around the program quite a bit over the last four years.

Indiana is looking to continue recruiting the Knight family, and that showed earlier this week when it offered Cameron a scholarship on Tuesday.

"To get an offer from them is really exciting," Cameron told TheHoosier.com.

Noblesville held its college showcase Tuesday night, and IU offensive line coach Darren Hiller was among the coaches in attendance. It was evident Cameron had a strong day based on what transpired after.

"Coach Hiller came out to watch me, likely sent some footage to coach (Tom) Allen," Cameron said. "Coach Hiller told me to call coach Allen and he extended me the offer."

Cameron said his fondest memories IU have been attending home games and watching Brandon play. Brandon also had positive things to say about his IU experience.

"He told me he pretty much loved every bit of it," Cameron said. "When you get to the college level, all the high school accolades, or whatever you want to call it, don't really matter. You've just got to go out and perform, work hard every day and try to earn a spot."

Currently holding offers from Ball State and Indiana, Cameron has also received interest from Eastern Michigan. He's visited Cincinnati twice, Illinois State and Indiana this spring, with the IU visit taking place during its April 9 spring practice.

Summer visit plans are still in the works, but wants to make it back to Bloomington.

"I want to have more of an in-depth visit and really sit down and talk (with the Indiana coaches)," Cameron said.

No timetable is in place to make a decision, but he does know a few key factors he'll be weighing when he gets closer to that point.

"Probably how familiar I am with the coaches," Cameron said. "IU's in-state, and I really like that. Also, playing time is a huge factor for me. See where I can play quickest and get on the field."

"They've just been saying they see me as family, with my brother being there. I'm already part of the family, and they want to continue another 4 or 5 years with my family and see me grow as a person and as a football player that I can be."