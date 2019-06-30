Indianapolis (Ind.) Scecina Memorial wide receiver David Baker became Indiana's 11th commitment in the 2020 class on Friday. The Hoosiers have been hot this summer, landing seven of its 11 pledges in June.

"Coach Allen and his coaching staff thinks big and dreams big," Baker told TheHoosier.com. "They're great communicators and are the real deal. They sold me on how I can help the program, turn it around, and help build the class that will turn it around."

Iowa and others made strong pushes for Baker, but the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder saw his fit in Bloomington and ended his recruitment.

"I decided to do it before the season so I could focus on my senior season and be able to 100% focus to my team," he said. "I decided on the 28th because it was my grandfather's birthday. He was a big IU guy, and he was really the one who pushed me to play football and I wanted to pay my respects to him, so I decided to do it that day."