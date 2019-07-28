Tom Allen's Indiana Hoosiers football team secured its 13th commitment in the 2020 class. Offensive guard Brady Feeney , a 3-star prospect from Missouri, flipped his verbal pledge from Rice to IU Sunday morning.

Feeney's commitment fills the third of five offensive line spots projected for Indiana's 2020 class. He is the second commit in four days for the program, joining 3-star Virginia athlete Javon Swinton.

The O'Fallon (Mo.) Christian Brothers product helped his school to a 13-1 overall record and Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 6 state championship as a junior. His performance also earned him Class 6 First Team All-State recognition from the Missouri Football Coaches Association for 2018.