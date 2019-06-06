2020 Mississippi DB Christopher Keys Commits To Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
2020 Mississippi defensive back Christopher Keys is a Hoosier.
The Collins (Miss.) High product gave his verbal pledge to IU Thursday afternoon, become the sixth member of the current recruiting class.
"First of all I would be in this position without God or my support system," Keys wrote on his personal Twitter account. "Since I was a little boy I always dreamed of playing football at the next level so with that being said I would like to say that IM COMMITTED TO INDIANA UNIVERSITY! #GOHOOSIERS"
June 6, 2019
Keys played both cornerback and wide receiver for Collins last fall, collecting 23 tackles and two interceptions on defense and 18 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown on offense across nine games. Collins reached the third round of the Mississippi High School Activities Association 2A playoffs, falling to 2A runner-up Taylorsville.
He is the second commitment to join Indiana's 2020 class this week following Campbellsburg (Ind.) West Washington defensive end Caleb Murphy's verbal pledge late Monday night.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.