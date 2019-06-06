2020 Mississippi defensive back Christopher Keys is a Hoosier.

The Collins (Miss.) High product gave his verbal pledge to IU Thursday afternoon, become the sixth member of the current recruiting class.

"First of all I would be in this position without God or my support system," Keys wrote on his personal Twitter account. "Since I was a little boy I always dreamed of playing football at the next level so with that being said I would like to say that IM COMMITTED TO INDIANA UNIVERSITY! #GOHOOSIERS"