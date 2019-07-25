Tom Allen's Indiana Hoosiers football team added another commit into the 2020 fold, as 3-star Virginia athlete Javon Swinton gave his verbal pledge to the program Thursday afternoon.

The North Stafford (Va.) product is the 12th member of IU's 2020 recruiting class, choosing the Hoosiers over South Carolina, Rutgers, Wake Forest and Syracuse. Those four schools plus IU rounded out his five finalists announced on June 20. Marshall, Old Dominion, Temple and Virginia also offered, with Maryland, Penn State and Virginia Tech also showed interest during his recruitment.

"(The Indiana players) really like the campus life and the people there are nice," Swinton told Rivals recruiting analyst Mike Singer on Wednesday. "I got to talk to a lot of the football coaches and they took me on a tour on FaceTime of the campus and facilities and stuff. They've really kept me in the loop and make me feel really wanted."

A Region 5D First Team All Region selection as a junior, Swinton helped North Stafford to a 10-3 overall record and 5D semifinals appearance while posting 26 receptions for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns, according to The Free Lance-Star. He was also named Boys Basketball Player of the Year by the same publication.

Evaluated as an all-purpose back by Rivals.com, Swinton told TheHoosier.com Indiana coaches also project him as a wide receiver or cornerback.