Florida cornerback Aamaris Brown is a Hoosier.

The 3-star prospect from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood gave his verbal pledge to IU Monday morning following an official visit to campus over the weekend, becoming the ninth member of Indiana's 2020 class. He is the third commit in less than 25 hours for Indiana, joining 3-star Michigan athlete Lemuel Nelly-Waltey and and Georgia quarterback Dexter Williams.

"I like to hit, I don’t ever turn it down," Brown told PantherLair.com when asked to describe his playing style. "If I have a chance to hit you, I’ll hit you."

Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and West Virginia were among the other 25 schools who also offered Brown during his recruitment.

Brown posted 30 tackles, seven interceptions and two pick-sixes in 14 games as a junior, helping Armwood to a 13-2 overall record and Florida High School Athletic Association Class 6A state finals appearance. He hails from the same high school as current Indiana redshirt freshman linebacker James Miller.