In-state wide receiver David Baker is a Hoosier.

The Indianapolis Scecina 3-star wide receiver gave his verbal pledge to IU on Friday, becoming the 11th member of the 2020 class and fourth to commit this week.

"That's probably the biggest thing they've said, how there's a need for guys that can go up and get the ball and are deep threats, and they said that I fill those positions," Baker told TheHoosier.com about IU's pitch to him in April. "And how when I learn the plays and go through Coach Ballou's summer conditioning and Dr. Rhea's speed training and I do all those things, then I should have a really good shot of playing early."

Baker tallied 63 receptions for 799 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, helping Scecina to an 11-2 overall record and Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 2A regional final appearance where they lost to eventual state champ Western Boone. His performance earned him Top 50 All-State recognition by the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) and a spot on the Indianapolis Star's 2018 Super Team.



