On June 20, Stafford (Va.) North Stafford athlete Javon Swinton released a top five schools list of Indiana, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, and Wake Forest.

"They fit what I'm looking for," Swinton said of his top schools. "They're all very nice and friendly coaches, and at the same time, they told me what I should expect and what I need to do to be a top level player."

