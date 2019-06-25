Florida defensive tackle JeJuan Sparks is a Hoosier.

The 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive lineman from Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International verbally committed to IU Tuesday morning, becoming the 10th member of the Hoosiers' 2020 class. He is the fourth prospect to give his verbal pledge to Indiana in the last three days, joining 3-star Florida cornerback Aamaris Brown, 3-star Michigan Athlete Lemuel Neely-Watley and Georgia quarterback Dexter Williams.

The decision comes two days after Sparks completed an official visit to campus.

"The visit was great. I had a great time," Sparks told TheHoosier.com Sunday night. "Spent time with some great coaches. Teammates, players were great. Everybody just seemed on the same page, that they had the same goal to build this program into something great."

He'll join former CAI teammates Sio Nofoagatoto'a and D.K. Bonhomme, who hosted him during his visit, at Indiana in 2020.

"They all seemed like they loved the place," Sparks said. "I asked so many questions about the academics and the school, and they said the teachers would get you right. They know what they're doing, they know how to help you.

"I asked about the weight program and they said it was great. I felt it was great, because the strength and conditioning coach (Dave Ballou) had a meeting with all of the prospects that were there and it seemed like he really knew what he was doing. From when I got there, I could already see the changes in Sio and Kervens' bodies after only three weeks, so I knew they were good with that."

Ole Miss, Syracuse, Central Florida, Buffalo, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Kent State, Southern Miss, Toledo, Troy, UAB, Western Michigan, Campbell and Mercer also offered Sparks during his recruitment.

Sparks posted 44 total tackles, including 24 solo, plus two sacks and one fumble recovery as a junior, helping Clearwater Academy to an 11-0 record last fall. He intends to pursue a degree in sports media in college.