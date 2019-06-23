2020 Florida DT JeJuan Sparks Has 'Great' Official Visit To Indiana
Quality time with former teammates, current IU players and coaches made for a memorable official visit for Class of 2020 Florida defensive tackle JeJuan Sparks.
"The visit was great. I had a great time," Sparks told TheHoosier.com Sunday night. "Spent time with some great coaches. Teammates, players were great. Everybody just seemed on the same page, that they had the same goal to build this program into something great."
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news