Quality time with former teammates, current IU players and coaches made for a memorable official visit for Class of 2020 Florida defensive tackle JeJuan Sparks.

"The visit was great. I had a great time," Sparks told TheHoosier.com Sunday night. "Spent time with some great coaches. Teammates, players were great. Everybody just seemed on the same page, that they had the same goal to build this program into something great."