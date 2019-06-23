News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-23 19:07:23 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Florida DT JeJuan Sparks Has 'Great' Official Visit To Indiana

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Ro2tntdwiqqnch4btsjh

Quality time with former teammates, current IU players and coaches made for a memorable official visit for Class of 2020 Florida defensive tackle JeJuan Sparks.

"The visit was great. I had a great time," Sparks told TheHoosier.com Sunday night. "Spent time with some great coaches. Teammates, players were great. Everybody just seemed on the same page, that they had the same goal to build this program into something great."

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}