Indiana Lands Commitment From 2020 OL Coleon Smith
Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers have been red hot on the recruiting front, landing three new commitments in the past four days.
The latest prospect to pledge to Indiana football is Belleville (Mich.) offensive lineman Coleon Smith, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound three-star prospect who ranks as the No. 34 recruit in Michigan.
Smith visited Indiana on Saturday and told TheHoosier.com: "The visit was great. I loved it."
Smith is Indiana's 14th commitment of the 2020 class. He joins Brady Feeney, Luke Wiginton, and Cameron Knight as IU's offensive line commitments. Indiana beat out Iowa State, Kentucky, Kansas, West Virginia, and Eastern Michigan for Smith.
Smith helped lead Belleville to a 11-1 record in 2018 with the lone loss on the season in the MHSAA Division 1 state semifinals.
In the past four days, IU also landed commitments from athlete Javon Swinton and the aforementioned Feeney.
Committed💯 ⚪️🔴#LEO #LL50 🦈 pic.twitter.com/tMYiog4I7m— Coleon Smith (@D1coleonsmith) July 28, 2019
