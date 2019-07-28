Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers have been red hot on the recruiting front, landing three new commitments in the past four days.

The latest prospect to pledge to Indiana football is Belleville (Mich.) offensive lineman Coleon Smith, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound three-star prospect who ranks as the No. 34 recruit in Michigan.

Smith visited Indiana on Saturday and told TheHoosier.com: "The visit was great. I loved it."

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!