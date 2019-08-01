Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers have a new commitment from the Sunshine State, as a huge flex tight end target has picked IUFB. On Thursday evening, Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva's Jalen Williams announced his pledge to the Hoosiers. Sign up for a new annual membership to TheHoosier and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Jalen Williams is Indiana football's newest commitment

Williams, who stands at 6-foot-7, 197-pounds, picked the Hoosiers over the likes of Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, UCF, and Virginia. He took an official visit to Indiana on June 21 and fell in love with what the Hoosiers and the city of Bloomington had to offer. "[Thank you] to Coach Allen as well as the entire coaching staff at Indiana University for showing an interest in me and giving me the opportunity to continue my academic and football career. I am excited to announce I have committed to playing football at Indiana University! #GoHoosiers" Last season, Williams helped lead Wekiva to the third round of the Class 8A state playoffs, posting an 11-2 record on the year. He caught 34 passes for 489 yards and four touchdowns.