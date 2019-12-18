News More News
Bundle: 2019 Indiana National Signing Day

Taylor Lehman
All of the expected results have come to a conclusion for the first day of the Early Signing Period. This is everythingTheHoosier.com put together for the big day.

Timeline of events – signings, commitments, missed targets

Updated scholarship chart – remains reflection of 2019 with newcomers juxtaposed

Signee Spotlights

Dylan Powell

Rashawn Williams

Chris Keys

Luke Wiginton

Caleb Murphy

Lem Neely-Watley

David Baker

Javon Swinton

Damarjhe Lewis

Ty Wise

Cam Knight

Dexter Williams

Brady Feeney

AJ Barner

Randy Holtz

Bryson Bonds

Tim Baldwin

Luke Haggard

Notes

- Indiana missed out on its top two remaining wide receiver targets in prep wideout Alante Brown, who committed and signed with Nebraska, and Georgia receiver Jontavis Robertson, who committed and signed to Duke.

- Indiana landed the commitment of California junior college offensive tackle Luke Haggard after his visit last weekend.

- Indiana added 18 scholarship players to its program Wednesday, and it has room for 20, at the moment.

- Indiana didn't sign any players from the state of Florida on Wednesday.

Looking Ahead

