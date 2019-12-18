All of the expected results have come to a conclusion for the first day of the Early Signing Period. This is everything TheHoosier.com put together for the big day.

- Indiana missed out on its top two remaining wide receiver targets in prep wideout Alante Brown, who committed and signed with Nebraska, and Georgia receiver Jontavis Robertson, who committed and signed to Duke.

- Indiana landed the commitment of California junior college offensive tackle Luke Haggard after his visit last weekend.

- Indiana added 18 scholarship players to its program Wednesday, and it has room for 20, at the moment.

- Indiana didn't sign any players from the state of Florida on Wednesday.