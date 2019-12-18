Noblesville offensive lineman and Indiana commit Cam Knight has signed his National Letter of Intent on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Indiana had a headstart on Knight's recruitment, as Cam is the younger brother of Brandon, who played for Indiana from 2015-18 and now plays for the Dallas Cowboys. Knight had offers from Ball State and Indiana when he became the fourth commitment of the Hoosiers' 2020 class in May.