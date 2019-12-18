News More News
SIGNED: Noblesville OL Cam Knight signs NLI with Indiana

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Noblesville offensive guard Cam Knight has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana.

Noblesville offensive lineman and Indiana commit Cam Knight has signed his National Letter of Intent on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Indiana had a headstart on Knight's recruitment, as Cam is the younger brother of Brandon, who played for Indiana from 2015-18 and now plays for the Dallas Cowboys. Knight had offers from Ball State and Indiana when he became the fourth commitment of the Hoosiers' 2020 class in May.

Knight is the No. 12 prospect in the state and made his official visit to Indiana on Dec. 6, the biggest recruiting weekend of the 2020 cycle for the Hoosiers. Afterwards, he told TheHoosier.com that he feels "great" about where he stands with the program ahead of arriving at Indiana in January.

Knight said he will begin at center but could potentially move to guard if need be. He played across the entire line for Noblesville, and after his senior season, the Indiana Football Coaches Association named him to the Class 5A All-State team.

